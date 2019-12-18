To the editor,

Reference is made to the tragic but very interesting story on “Pearl Harbor veteran remembers where WWII began” in your December 5 issue.

I respectfully submit the following corrections in the dating and location of the event:

WWII started in Europe on Sept. 1, 1939 when Germany invaded Poland and two days later declared war on Great Britain and France. I was there.

My correction in no way diminishes the importance of America's entrance in WWII. That was the second time in a quarter of a century that the U.S. came to Europe's rescue. Thank you America.

Sincerely,

Richard F. McGill