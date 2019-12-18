Letters to the Editor by Richard F. McGill

To the editor,

Reference is made to the tragic but very interesting story on “Pearl Harbor veteran remembers where WWII began” in your December 5 issue.

I respectfully submit the following corrections in the dating and location of the event:

WWII started in Europe on Sept. 1, 1939 when Germany invaded Poland and two days later declared war on Great Britain and France. I was there.

My correction in no way diminishes the importance of America's entrance in WWII. That was the second time in a quarter of a century that the U.S. came to Europe's rescue. Thank you America.

Sincerely,

Richard F. McGill

0
0
0
0
0

Tags