Library needs more books in Spanish language

I have been to the library many times, but I always find a lack of Spanish books.

This community has a large number of Spanish speaking people and I am sure books in that language will be very much appreciated. There are so many novels being published in Spanish, as well as books on history, economics, etc. that could be enjoyed by many of us.

I used to be a library assistant at the University of Connecticut and I know how people enjoy reading in their native language.

Just a thought, but I believe it is important.

Sylvia C Figueroa