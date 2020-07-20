He has kept his promise with an enduring love

Dear Ms. Reaves,

We just read your article, “Growing old...” We liked it very much. On June 28, we celebrated our 67th anniversary, as you can see in the attached story I wrote for our five children, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

We always enjoy your articles! Keep it up!

Because of the current pandemic isolation, personal events happen and you cannot share them with family and dear friends.

This story started in the summer of 1950. Mayita started at Southern Seminary in Virginia in September 1949. I started at Georgia Tech in Atlanta at the same time. My brother was a friend of her aunt, but I never paid attention to Mayita because in the early teens five years is a big difference.

But in the summer of 1950 we both were in Havana and one afternoon, a friend (Elena) told me that Mayita had gone to the movies, Cine Santa Catalina, in our neighborhood. I decided to go to the theater and wait for her outside. When the movie was over, she came out with her sister Margarita. We recognized each other and I offered to walk her home. It was like a 10 block walk to her grandparents’ home on Santa Catalina Street. I was amazed and impressed. The little girl I saw many times when she was about 10 had become a beautiful, young, smart, friendly woman.

I just went crazy (I am still crazy). I wanted to hold her hand but I didn’t dare. She was 17 and I was 22. I started visiting her and we went to the movies and dancing several times (always with a chaperone). In September, we both went back to school. With her parents permission, I visited her at her school twice during her last two years. We tried to be together as much as possible during the summer vacations. During my last year in college, she was living in Camaguey and I went there several times.

In May1953, my parents had invited her to come to Atlanta for my graduation. Her parents approved and they were planning the trip. I was also interviewing for jobs. A company, Freeport Sulphur, had a project which ultimately meant to go to Cuba. The interview was in Freeport, Texas. Population 8,000. A few days later, I received a job offer from them. They wanted me to report to work ASAP. I called Mayita and told her about the offer. I raised the idea of cancelling the graduation trip and having a wedding instead. She was in agreement but she had to talk to her parents. A few days later, I got a message from my father-in-law, Carlos. He was a very good man and loved by everybody. He was also very protective of the family. His message, in essence, was that I had to write a letter to him promising that I was going to take care of Mayita for the rest of our lives. I forgot what else I wrote but he accepted it and we went ahead with the wedding which took place on June 28, 1953 at 11 a.m. in Nuestra Senora de Fatima Church in Camaguey, Cuba. This was the first wedding in this little church. Mayita had worked in several fund raisings to build the church.

The rest of the story you already know.

I still remember that walk on Santa Catalina St.

I can also look at heaven and tell Carlos and Maria Luisa I had kept my promise so far. It has been 67 years and I hope I can take care of her for many more.

It’s one thing to fall in love

It’s another thing to stay there,

And it’s an even more

BEAUTIFUL THING

WHEN THAT LOVE GROWS YEAR AFTER YEAR

Jorge and Mayita Blanco