Letter to the Editor

My child is a Durant Diamond from 2017-2018 and as Mrs. Durant, KBK-8 2nd grade teacher for 30 years would say “once a diamond, always a diamond.”

We are hundreds of parents who feel blessed because we had the luck to have this wonderful lady for a year. She truly has the vocation and the heart.

She teaches kids to be a family, to stick together, to be considerate, educated and so many other values. Every year children cry because they have to leave her classroom.

Mrs. Durant is a diamond at KBK-8 and we are lucky to have her. Diamonds forever!

---Marilse & Federico Riojas