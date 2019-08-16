Letter to the Editor

My child is a Durant Diamond from 2017-2018 and as Mrs. Durant, KBK-8 2nd grade teacher for 30 years would say “once a diamond, always a diamond.”
We are hundreds of parents who feel blessed because we had the luck to have this wonderful lady for a year. She truly has the vocation and the heart.
She teaches kids to be a family, to stick together, to be considerate, educated and so many other values. Every year children cry because they have to leave her classroom.
Mrs. Durant is a diamond at KBK-8 and we are lucky to have her. Diamonds forever!
---Marilse & Federico Riojas