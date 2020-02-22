Editor’s Note. This Letter to the Editor was posted on Islander News’ Facebook page following the Key Biscayne Piano Festival’s Feb. 14 performance.

On behalf of the Key Biscayne Piano Festival committee members, and myself as founder and director, we warmly thank all the key residents for your presence and support on Friday, Feb. 14, at the Key Biscayne Piano Festival event, “The Romance in the Key of Arts.” It has been a great success.

All the Village Council members are supporting the festival. Residents, stores and restaurant owners are seeing “the big picture,” and understanding the positive impact that this festival brings.

Thanks again! And we will wait for you at our next concert on March 20. For more information, visit keypianofestival.org

The Key Biscayne Piano Festival not only intends to bring pianists of the highest caliber to indulge a passionate piano audience on the key, presenting one monthly concert from November to May. We have many goals, between them: