Dear Mr. Rey,

As a longtime Islander reader/subscriber, I was catching up on some recent editions, and I particularly liked the essays you published by Rev. Susan Bruttell and Fr. Bob Libby. Both called on all of us to find our better angels as we care for each other.

Then I read the article by David Winker, “Crime a Hot Topic at Village Council Meeting” on Aug. 29. He quotes a Key Biscayne resident as saying, “the car that took them was four colored guys in there for three hours.” The resident goes on to disparage our top-notch police force for not pulling them over.

I understand that the Islander is not responsible for the reprehensible views of our neighbors. The newspaper can, however, refrain from publishing such grotesquely racist sentiments.

We as a community are better than this. People of every color, race and creed should feel welcome on our Island. If not, we must give up the mantle of “island paradise.”

I hope that in the future the Islander will publish more essays from our clergy and most caring neighbors, and refrain from giving any voice to hate.

Jeffrey P. Brosco MD PhD