I live on the island paradise of Key Biscayne. Since the virus began to spread in the Miami area (about one month ago), I cannot recall such an unbroken stretch of beautiful weather. Temps in the low 80’s, light breezes, sunshine, and fluffy white clouds. From my bicycle I marvel at bursts of bougainvillea (red, fuchsia, orange), clusters of white cupped flowers, tiny shots of violet, orchids clinging trustingly to trees, silver palms bowing to each other. From the bridge the sea glistens beckoningly to anchored boats. Peacocks strut about happily. Birds chirp their joy in various songs. – God is in heaven. All’s right with the world. Right?

Wrong. Nature is obviously completely oblivious to our plight. We are prisoners in this paradise. We have been unable to leave the island for more than two weeks, with no release in sight. I have begun losing track of the days. I was sure it was Friday, when my husband convinced me it was Saturday. We have been eating ourselves silly (I’ve been cooking a lot), and we’ll probably gain weight. Also we sleep more, and I find myself looking forward to getting through one more day and finally going to bed for the night.

The world has become strange. We walk or bicycle at least six feet apart. People who used to nod or voice a greeting avoid looking at each other. Now we are requested to wear masks, which further removes us from contact with others. The restaurants are closed, the banks, theatres, and malls are closed. The nets have been removed from the tennis courts. The pools are roped off to access. Even the beach gates have been locked .

I suppose I should not be surprised that some of the birds are behaving strangely. My husband returned from his morning bike ride to report that he had been hit in the back by a bird two days in a row in almost the same spot near the docks where they used to sell fish. The second day, he told me, the bird followed him and hit him more than once. Now this account startled me because I too had been hit by a bird in that spot two days in a row. Was the bird trying to tell us something?

Anyway, life has really changed for me on Key Biscayne. Before the virus I was exhausting myself playing tennis, attempting to play golf, swimming laps in the pool, and bicycling. I never had time to cook as in the old days, or read, study Spanish, or work on my autobiography. I fell asleep in the chair every night at 8. Now I am no longer exhausted, just bored. After they closed the golf course, terminated my tennis, and roped off the pools, I was still ok until they fixed the last gate by which I had access to the beach. Every evening I had been enjoying the clean, cooling waters (a perfect temperature for bathing). That dip refreshed my spirit and made life in our confined situation more bearable. When they fixed the last gate I became depressed. I bicycled around the island looking for other possible entries, but could find none. The gates were all locked and the fences too high.

I know the police are doing their job and I want to do my part to fight the coronavirus as well. However, I do not for one minute see how a quick dip in the ocean is any danger to myself or others. Nor is a solitary walk on our beautiful, fairly private beach harmful to anyone. I think our beach could be monitored to see that no one is congregating and people singly or in pairs are allowed to enjoy the healthful sea air and sun. And while I’m voicing my objections to the restrictions, closing the golf course on our island seems unnecessarily restrictive as well. Golf is a rather solitary activity. My husband and I walk the course and seldom confront anyone out there. We should be allowed to pay by phone and walk the course with our own pull carts. That would give us a fine and healthful way to pass the time. These shelter-in- place restrictions may continue for months, and we should seek out ways to make endurance less painful.

In closing, I am now wearing a mask when I go to the Winn-Dixie. It was four weeks into the virus (or more) before I started wearing a mask. Why didn’t they tell us to wear masks sooner?