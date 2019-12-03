We’re still waiting for an official name for the new park at 530 Crandon. You know, the green grass open space fronting the Civic Center, next to the Community Center.

As one of the founders of our Historical & Heritage Society, I’ve got some thoughts about this:

The name “Civic Center Park” has been dished up, but that falls flat -- it’s a location name, much like the moniker 530. This gives us the chance to be more creative and historically meaningful.

Ideally, the name should be inspirational and highlight an event of great significance to the Village of Key Biscayne -- and there's nothing bigger than our INDEPENDENCE

Yes, nothing could be more meaningful than “INDEPENDENCE PARK” -- the perfect place to give school children a storybook lesson about our island history, from its discovery by Ponce de Leon up to our bold move for independence.

We fight for it every day, every place.

Ed Meyer