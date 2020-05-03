Why me??? My name is Dr. James T Voglino. I am a retired dentist living in Key Biscayne. I practiced dentistry for 40 years in Wayne, NJ. In the middle of the night on March 20, I woke up with a toothache. In the morning, I was reluctant to call a dentist because of the coronavirus outbreak. I decided to go for a bicycle ride.

At around 11:30 I was passing Dr. Glenn Abramson's dental office in the Square Shopping Center. He happened to be there treating an emergency patient.

I stopped to discuss my tooth problem, dentist to dentist, and he took an x-ray, which revealed that the tooth was going to need a root canal. We both knew this would take a few visits and would be time consuming, and that the situation was going to get worse if treatment was not started right away. I was a little reluctant to start treatment because of the coronavirus outbreak. Dr. Abramson was very sympathetic. He did not hesitate to start treatment to get me out of pain. He got me numb, removed the nerve and medicated the tooth.

Six days later, on March 26, I returned to the office and saw Dr. Abramson's associate, Dr. Shah Rassoulian, an endodontist, who finished the root canal. Then Dr. Abramson restored the tooth.

At the time of this writing, March 31, we remain in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, but I am completely free of pain.

As a fellow dentist, and a patient, I thank both Dr. Abramson and Dr. Rassoulian for their expert and efficient treatment of my dental problem. And I especially like to thank them for their caring attitude.

Thank you again,

James T. Voglino, DDS