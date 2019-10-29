A little dog was saved.

On Sunday Oct. 13, a little dog was saved. I was on my balcony when I saw a young woman frantically running around the yard and pool searching for something.

She looked up to me and shouted, “Do you see a little dog? Can you see a little white dog?” I did not, but five minutes later I looked and there he was huddled against a wall. I grabbed some snacks and water and ran down to him. He had moved under a table and would not come out. The woman who had been looking for him appeared and I told her I was getting a towel so she could get the dog out from under the table.

This is when I ran into Dr. Susan Sawyer, a veterinarian. She said she would scan the dog for a microchip if we got him. We did. The owners had called the police to report the lost dog. They were reunited. A woman who witnessed the whole thing commented on the timing. I just happened to be outside when the woman asked me if I could see the dog. I was able to get a leash and collar to lead the dog so Dr. Sawyer could scan him.

Three people who were at the exact right place at the exact right time. I told her I thought it was divine intervention. She agreed. Mysterious ways.

Kathryn Johnson

