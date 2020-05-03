Ms. Voglino’s notion that a quick dip in the ocean is not a danger to her and others is the most self-centered, selfish concept I’ve ever heard. What if everyone did that? I am frankly startled and dismayed that someone with her background is expressing disdain for law and order while simultaneously wondering why it took so long to be told to wear a mask.

The writer knows who said “There is nopresent or future -- only the past, happening over and over again.”

This is not a time to brag about your past and write such terribly long, wandering and narcissist opinion pieces while thousands who don’t have access to beaches and space are dying.

Timothy Davis