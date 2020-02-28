Agrees with the mayor’s concern over village management

I would be very wrong in saying that none of the six elected council members have a strong desire for the dream of self-government for our village that Key Biscayners decided on back in 1991.

But I would be very right in saying that I strongly agree with the concerns delivered by Mayor Davey over the ideologies and methodologies that Village Manager Andrea Agha is introducing in her administrative modus operandis and techniques. It is a bureaucratic load.

In his message to the council, Davey correctly stated that such an approach is worrisome, as it does not follow the 1991 dream Key Biscayners had for a self-governed village that emphasizes fiscal responsibility and made it easy for taxpayers to see efficiency and transparency in our local government.

This continues to be, today, the 1991 dream.

Raul Llorente