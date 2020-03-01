Once more, please fix broken lights on Seaview

To the editor,

As I stated in my previous letter, published January 15, the recently installed street lights on Seaview Drive are broken.

The update is that from an estimate of 50% of the lights not working, I can not very proudly say that approximately 80% of the lights (are) not working. I’m not sure if it’s due to the poor quality of the lights themselves, or if “bored island teens” use them as punching bags. In any case,

I’m adding a night photo that will make it very clear (pun intended) how dark our street is. Please, Key Biscayne Public Works, have them fixed before we must change the name to “No View Drive.”

Thank you,

Lana Montalban