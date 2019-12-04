Letter to the Editor. Christmas decorations displayed at Crandon Park

Have Christmas decorations displayed at Crandon Park

I had to go back to 2014 to find a photo of one of my favorite light decorations that graced Crandon Boulevard’s park. Of the Snow White decorations, this one was my favorite. And now, it is nowhere to be found. I recall a few years ago the issue was that the park grass was being replaced with astroturf (ugh), but now what is the cause of not having these lovely decorations?

I think we need to get back some good old fashioned holiday cheer around here. Can you advise what would be entailed to have these decorations put up for Christmas 2019

Please make it so!

Happy holidays,

Sharyn, Key Biscayner