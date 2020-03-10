To the editor,

This information was missing from Father Bob Libby’s obit, which ran in the Islander last week.

In addition to his service in the U.S. Marine Corps, Father Libby was a founding member and 20-year chaplain of the Key Biscayne American Legion post. In his honor we would like to recognize this important aspect of his public service. His wishes for military honors at his memorial service are indicative of his pride in his service to his country.

As his memorial service happens Saturday, your paper should publish a notice acknowledging his service. I am the post historian and member of the executive committee and thank you for publishing this letter.

Larry LaRusse

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 14 at 1 p.m. at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 95 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne.