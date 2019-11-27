With all due respect to the journalist and the resident who wrote to the Editor, girls’ sports have done very well recently -- and it is not limited to field hockey and volleyball.

Girls’ basketball has exploded from one all-girls team just a few seasons ago to a robust all-girls league (best triple over time championship game EVER two seasons ago!). Coach pitch baseball had a great amount of girls for the last two or three seasons, and many of those are planning on continuing to softball this year. Girls are even playing flag football and are awesome on that field, too (of course!).

Keep it up, Parks & Rec and coaches!

Lili Warner