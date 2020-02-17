Letter to the Editor. Homelessness in Key Biscayne

Dear Editor:

I would like to inquire about possibly running a piece on the homeless individuals that have been roaming Key Biscayne for the last few months. One in particular, Vito, is well known to Key Biscayners,s as he used to have a restaurant on the Key, and it is my understanding his daughters still live on the island. Furthermore, I also understand that members of St. Agnes have tried to help him with housing and even treatment for whatever addiction he has, but it hasn't been possible.

I would like to know if the police or the village council have any plans in place to deal with any/all individuals who make our streets their home. As you can see in the attached pictures, it is not just one, and he/them are not just sitting at the 7-11. While I believe that Vito is mostly harmless, I personally worry about the actions of any of these, especially in areas where there are children. Will this be a growing situation? As a city, are we going to simply sit idle and do nothing if this becomes a bigger issue?

Apologies if you have written about this. I travel often so I miss your issues from time to time. I trust you can investigate this further and hopefully someone can come up with an initiative that helps these individuals and provides a safe and stable housing solution for them.

Regards,

Francisco Alzuru