Cinema on the water opening in Paris; could we emulate?

Drive-ins and outdoor movie theaters have made a huge comeback during the coronavirus pandemic. Safer alternatives to indoor theaters, outdoor ones allow for appropriate social distancing, and cities around the world are getting creative with the way they make it happen. In May, Vilnius set up a drive-in theater on its empty airport tarmac and this month, Paris is introducing a movie theater on the water.

On July 18, the Cinema sur l’Eau (which means “cinema on the water”) will open on the banks of the Seine River. Visitors will be able to watch Gilles Lellouche’s “Le Grand Bain” and Victor Mirabel’s “A Corona Story” from either electric boats or deckchairs. Thirty-eight electric boats will accommodate two to six spectators, while the rest watch from 150 deckchairs spread out on the riverbank.

The movie theater marks the beginning of the Paris Plages program, an annual city-run initiative that creates temporary beaches in Paris during the summer.

Possible ideas for Miami Marine Stadium?

All the very best.

Harry Emilio Gottlieb