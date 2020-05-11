Letter to the Editor. Not enough room in the post office to remain safe

Not enough room in the post office to remain safe

The city should do something about the post office. I went this afternoon and there were six people inside such a small place. Most of them with no masks.

I waited outside in the heat for 15 minutes then went in when two people left. I was lucky enough that an ignoramus came in without a mask and stood close to me. When I asked her to please move further away she became rude. The post office employee and her bullied me.

Can someone check the yellow markings on the floor of the post office? It doesn’t make any sense. Six feet minimum. New recommendations mention to keep twice that distance and yet when you complain they bully you. A disgrace.

Laura Valera, as posted on the Islander News Facebook page