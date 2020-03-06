Anybody can park in the (Community Center’s)underground garage. As a paying member that uses the CC services (gym, yoga classes, lectures, events), I practically never find a space in the morning and have to park at Winn-Dixie or elsewhere, or just cancel my class!

And so do many other members.

Years ago the KB police even gave me a ticket for parking there in the very large space (no parking sign indeed).

KB has tremendously increased its population and the Village is not planning anything for the parking problem. How about using the empty area across the main building, or do we need another park in addition to the big two that we are so fortunate to have!?

Thank you for your attention.

Valeria Mastelli