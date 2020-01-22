Editor’s Note. This is in response to a letter published in the Jan 9 issue of Islander News from Max Peck titled “Visitor Berates Village for its trash-laden beach”

Mr. Peck, thank you for joining the dozens of residents who clean our beaches regularly, and spending 1.5 hours plodding during your vacation. We really do appreciate it. Yes, we have a problem, but it’s not just a Key Biscayne problem. It’s likely that 90% of what you collected floated ashore from points beyond. There is no magic wand ANY community can wave to solve a multi generational problem of single use plastic consumption. Not even a “rich” community.

We hope that you and your wife will keep visiting our island paradise. We need all the help we can get. Feel free to grab one of the FillABag buckets that are also found along our beaches, so that you may continue to turn a regular walk (or jog) into a meaningful clean up.

LOCAL TIP: Before disposing of trash responsibly, stop by Dune Beach Lounge and you’ll earn a free Shirley Temple for your efforts. Just be sure to bring your own reusable cup.

#reuse #reduce #refill #refuse

Best,

Manny Rionda

FillABag