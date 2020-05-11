Lest we forget, what’s status of underground cable project?

I would like to understand how much money did the council spend and commit to spend (pre-maturely, in my opinion) on buried utilities studies, and exactly where does this project stand as of now?

I argued and urged that the funding/paying mechanism be established FIRST before spending - eg., as a bond issue (everyone pays, thus some pay twice) or with a mandatory hookup fee ala the septic-to-sewer conversion for those who do not already have buried utilities, or some combination.

Only with the funding mechanism established can the council understand the level of support or non-support for the project.

Chet Web, as posted on the Islander News Facebook page in response to Sunshine meeting regarding CFO reporting structure.