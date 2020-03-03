Editor,

The PTSA at MAST Academy would like to thank all of those who supported us for our boat show parking fundraiser. We would especially like to thank Mr. & Mrs. Joao and Luissell Oliveira at Tutto Pizza & Pasta, and Jose Llanes at Winn-Dixie of Key Biscayne for donating meals for our volunteers. We would also like to give a very special thanks to all of our parent and teacher volunteers without whom this event could never have taken place!

As a result of the money we raised we are able to fund many initiatives at the school, including paying for underclassmen to take the PSAT, the college application program NAVIANCE, used by private schools, as well as funding all academic department requests unpaid by the school district. Thank you!

Kiki Sammataro