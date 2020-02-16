About losing Jennifer.

For years, the council meeting agenda has arrived at our house before each meeting. I usually peruse it at some point before the meeting. For the Feb. 11 meeting, under Mayor Davey, there is an item indicating “Search for an interim Village Clerk.” I soon found out that our clerk, Jennifer Medina, has taken a position as City Manager with Indian Creek, one of the most prestigious positions in South Florida. This is also the city where our first Village Manager, Sam Kissinger, was recruited to many years ago. I will say the sadness that envelops me is enormous. Jennifer is a Key Biscayner! She has helped us to keep the Village in the Village.

Why are we losing Jennifer?

For the many years she has been part of our Village, everyone has huge fondness and respect for her. She is not only an exemplary clerk but came into the clerk’s position after working with our former manager as assistant village manager. Her abilities in managing all facets of the job are top notch. She has that wonderful ability to put together and present clearly, concise understandable budgets. Remember those? She, as assistant to the manager, worked in such a way that it did not necessitate a larger staff. Amazing!

We wish her the very best as she is the best, and we have lost her. But with her talents, and understanding of what the role of a municipality manager is, Indian Creek is lucky to have her.

We will mourn. In her time with the village, all employees have enjoyed a happy work environment. Things will never be the same.

Karen Llorente