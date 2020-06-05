To the Editor,

Last week’s Islander News had a letter regarding missing minutes and excellence in government. Don’t ask me why but I became curious. Just trying to make a connection, I guess, since I don’t know anyone who still reads minutes.

I found that it had been discussed at a recent council meeting. So, I first looked at the minutes from that meeting, which stated: “Councilmember Petros also addressed the council regarding the missing minutes that still need to be completed. It was agreed upon that the interim clerk is to complete these minutes…”

Still had no idea what was going on. Fortunately, the village video tapes all meetings and posts them on-line. So, I looked at the video and voila, the missing minutes mystery was all there for review.

Point being, we are in the middle of a pandemic. People are getting sick, dying or losing their livelihood, and our government is being applauded for worrying about minutes for meetings that are available to view online. Really?

Paul Nichols