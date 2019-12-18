Why the continued obstacles and delays facing the construction of a park at the highly visible 530 Crandon location? This area is right across our well frequented and busy Community Center.

Our dog park, which is considerably less visible and used by fewer residents, seemingly was built quickly and with little regard to the financial sensitivities and questions attached to the 530 Crandon Park. (Meanwhile) the construction of a small park in a prime location seems perpetually delayed.

I, as well as many residents, are perplexed and frustrated with the continued delays.

Oria Perez-Upegui