Letter writer needs to learn sensitivity, and tolerance

Dear Mr. Paul O’Leary:

I would like to believe that you were not aware of the racism and intolerance displayed in your letter published under the title “Supports need for better golf cart rides enforcement.” You point out the increase of bad behaviors and attitudes in Key Biscayne between 1986 (when the population was around 8,000 people) and today (when the population is 13,149), and you attribute the problem “as more Latin people have inhabited our island.”

You also conclude that the parents who allow their kids to drive golf carts are Latinos; they could very well be Americans, French, Italians or Germans.

You mentioned you witnessed some rude and inconsiderate behavior by maybe two or three people at the WinnDixie and you immediately generalized, that obviously Latinos assume that rules and laws don’t apply to them since you “understand that is the way things are done in their former countries.” That is a highly insulting comment and I would like to point out that the behavior of two or three people does not represent the behavior of a whole nation. Your idyllic, homogenous island of 1986 grew to be a vibrant mini-metropolis and it is normal and expected that the increase of population will bring people of different countries, backgrounds, and not all of them necessarily will behave according to our standards. That is the undesirable consequence of growth and “progress” but there are also many advantages in this diversity.

I invite you to step back and learn some tolerance and try to enjoy the richness of living in a very multicultural community.

You finish by saying that, “We adjust when we go to their country. It is time for them to do likewise now that they are in our country.” I would like to remind you that Americans don’t necessarily always display an exemplar behavior when abroad so much so that the expression “the ugly American,” after the novel by Burdick and Lederer, sadly became an international and common description of the American tourist for quite a while. But that doesn’t mean that we are going to judge all Americans by the unpleasant behavior of some abroad.

Gloria Johnson