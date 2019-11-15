Solve the issue of limited space for youth sports as a community

This is a reply to an article published in your newspaper by Jose Lopez about the issues in the way of stronger participation by Key Biscayne girls in sports.

As much as I agree with your statement about having hurdles to clear for the increase of girls participation in team sports, I don’t agree when you blame the girls soccer program as the cause of the issue.

In the last 10 years, there has been nothing but growth in girls’ sports in KB. Girls soccer, basketball and volleyball are clear examples of that growth. Basketball and volleyball have limited court space rather than field space.

The limitation on the growth of all the sports has more to do with the lack of space available rather than the particular sport that uses that space. The fact that soccer has so many girls participating and it’s offered all year long is a good thing! The solution you are proposing is to stop offering the girls a program that has one of the highest participation of all the girls sports in Key Biscayne. That goes against all the principles of trying to increase girls’ participation in sports, whether it’s soccer or any other sport.

The issue here is that in KB there are more and more girls/kids ready to participate in soccer and many other sports, and the current field and court availability does not accommodate that demand. Let’s solve this together, as a community, for the sake of our girls and boys who play soccer, softball, baseball, field hockey, basketball, volleyball, rugby and any other sport they would like to participate in.

Last but not least, I have to clarify your statement that if a “girl is playing soccer she is not allowed to play another sport because it’s a yearlong commitment.” This is completely wrong. My daughter has been in the competitive soccer program since she was 9 years old and she also participates in basketball, volleyball and swimming

Anna