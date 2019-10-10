Editor’s note. This email exchange between Emmet Schwartzman and the Village was shared with Islander News and published as a Letter to the Editor last week. What follows is the continuation of exchanges that occurred after our deadline. The exchange starts with the most recent email first and goes back in time. Some editing for space has been done.

Mr. Brooks,

I’m not sure you are understanding my questions so I’ll pose them in a different way:

First, why do you say the “right of way” is not on my property? At most, the Village has a public easement on a small portion of my fee-titled private property/parcel. Please provide the precise dimensions of the right of way the Village claims to exercise and in particular how many feet from the centerline of Cranwood Drive and Hampton Lane does the right of way extend? Please cite all applicable statutes, regulations, ordinances or case law to which I might refer to support your answer.

Second, you still have not cited the precise text from Chapter 21 that you argue is applicable. May I suggest that you highlight the pertinent sentence(s), how you interpret them and then explain how our property deviates from any restrictions set forth in those specific sentences? Please describe the dimensions and location of the areas you believe the article governs on our property.

May I also add that the installation of the posts was made with express approval from the Village and we were applauded for the design of the posts by Village officials who recommended other homeowners use the design and placement of the posts as a model? The posts were installed a substantial distance from the street to satisfy the Village’s requirements at the time - - otherwise I would have placed them much closer to the street. The purpose of the posts, in the absence of curbs in our neighborhood, is to prevent vehicles from tearing up our lawn when it rains and due to poor Village drainage, water covers the lawn that abuts the street. Motorists do not know where the street ends and the lawn begins so they would drive over the lawn and destroy months of care and growth of grass/sod. All parties agreed that the posts looked far better than a muddy mess that took months and plenty of money and manpower to repair. I think the use of posts is a public policy issue that should be taken up by the Village Council and any “enforcement” be held in abeyance.

Who directed you to require homeowners to remove posts? Are all posts to be removed or just those a certain distance from the centerline? When did the so-called enforcement campaign begin and why? Who made the decision to do so and when? Are all council members in compliance? Must I also move my USPS mailbox? What about stones? How many cars do you think our two driveways accommodate? How many warnings have been issued on Hampton Lane? What about Cranwood Drive? How many homes in SFR districts on the Key have posts? How many are positioned in a location that you deem in compliance with whatever article language you rely on (please cite examples for me to see)?

Once you satisfactorily answer these questions I will decide how to proceed.

Kind regards,

Emmet J. Schwartzman

Good Afternoon Mr. Schwartzman,

I am sorry for the misunderstanding, but the Village right-of-way is not on your property. It is property of the Village and you can see the attached aerial for the location of your property line.

In regards to the article cited, it is a section of Chapter 21 of the Code of Ordinances. Chapter 21 covers the what is allowable in the public right-of-way and Article II is the only portion that is relevant to homeowners, as the other portion deals with communications. Given that the wooden stakes are not landscape material and are instead acting as a rope barrier, they are not allowed.

Best Regards,

Mr. Brooks,

Will you please advise how precisely how far onto our property you claim the Village right of way or swale extends (in relation to where the posts have been installed for 15 years) -- and I ask once again that you cite the specific provision of the article to which the alleged violation applies?

Kind regards,

Emmet