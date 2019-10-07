Editor’s note. This email exchange between Emmet Schwartzman and the Village was shared with Islander News and being published as a Letter to the Editor. The exchange starts with the most recent email first and goes back in time.

Mr. Brooks,

Will you please advise how precisely how far onto our property you claim the Village right of way or swale extends (in relation to where the posts have been installed for 15 years) -- and I ask once again that you cite the specific provision of the article to which the alleged violation applies?

Kind regards,

Emmet

From: Javier Rey Brooks <jbrooks@keybiscayne.fl.gov>

Sent: Monday, September 30, 2019 4:18 PM

To: keyrats@outlook.com

Cc: Jake Ozyman <jozyman@keybiscayne.fl.gov>

Subject: RE: Warning of Violation Notice / Case Bldg 7523

Good Afternoon Emmet Schwartzman,

I want to start by apologizing for the lack of clarity in the violation that you received.

This violation concerns the hardscape elements within the Village right-of-way (R.o.W.), as can be found marked in the attached picture. The reason why Section 21 – Article was referenced, even though it is broad, is because it includes all items that the property owner is allowed to place within the Village R.o.W. without seeking a permit. The wooden stakes that obstruct access to the Village R.o.W. in front of your property are not found within that section and therefore not allowed. This violation is not specific to your property and is being enforced Village-wide.

As for the short time to address the issue the Village is always willing to extend the posted time for residents to allow them time to come into compliance. We can start by extending the deadline to 7 days (listed on the violation) from the day you received it, which would be October 4. Please let us know if you need more time, and feel free to reach out if you have any further questions

Javier Rey Brooks | Engineer, Public Works

Village of Key Biscayne

Direct: (305) 365-7562 | Fax: (305) 365-7757 | Mobile: (305) 308-4241 |keybiscayne.fl.gov

From: Jake Ozyman <jozyman@keybiscayne.fl.gov>

Sent: Friday, September 27, 2019 7:59 PM

To: Javier Rey Brooks <jbrooks@keybiscayne.fl.gov>

Subject: Fwd: Warning of Violation Notice / Case Bldg 7523

Jake Ozyman, PE

954.649.9322 cell

From: Emmet Schwartzman < >

Sent: Friday, September 27, 2019 7:17:14 PM

To: Village Manager <manager@keybiscayne.fl.gov>

Cc: Thomas Fossler <tfossler@keybiscayne.fl.gov>; Jake Ozyman <jozyman@keybiscayne.fl.gov>; Michael W. Davey <Mdavey@keybiscayne.fl.gov>; Mariana Dominguez-Hardie <mdominguez@keybiscayne.fl.gov>; info@islandernews.com <info@islandernews.com>

Subject: Warning of Violation Notice / Case Bldg 7523

To whom it may concern at the Village of Key Biscayne,

I received the attached 9/23/2019 Warning of Violation Notice in the mail today (Friday 9/27/2019). The envelope was postmarked 9/24/2019. It said the violation had to be corrected no later than 9/30/2019 (Sunday). The purported violation that was typed on a sticker says only: “Chapter 21 Article 2 The use of non-permitted hard scape element that is not allowed on a right-of-way.” That’s it. Nothing more. No photo. No description of the hard scape element. No identification of the precise provision of Article 2 that was violated. Chapter 21 Article 2 (poorly drafted and nearly unintelligible by me – an attorney of 36 years) in its entirety provides:

Sec. 21-11. - Restrictions on the placement of Landscape Materials in the Public Rights-of-Way.

Landscape Materials may be installed or maintained in the Public Rights-of-Way subject to the following restrictions:

(a)For properties where the driveway(s) can accommodate three or more parked vehicles, an area three feet wide, parallel with and immediately adjacent to the edge of the paved roadway, shall be maintained as a step off clear zone. No Landscape Materials other than sod are permitted in the step off clear zone. For properties where the driveway(s) can accommodate less than three vehicles, an area six feet wide, parallel with and immediately adjacent to the edge of the paved roadway, shall be maintained as a clear zone. With the exception of Street Trees, no Landscape Materials other than sod are permitted in the clear zone. However, plantings with a height not to exceed two and one half feet may be maintained within a radius of 24 inches from the base of any Street Tree. Trees installed prior to the adoption of this chapter ("Existing Trees") may be retained in the clear zone so long as the tree is not less than three feet from the paved roadway, the lowest limb is a minimum of six feet above the ground and they are not so closely situated so as to prevent pedestrians from stepping off of the paved roadway as vehicles pass by. Plantings with a height not to exceed 2½ feet may also be maintained within a radius of 24 inches from the base of any Existing Tree that is allowed to remain pursuant to this provision.

(b)Except within a line-of-sight triangle, Landscape Materials with no height restriction may be maintained within the remainder of the Public Right-of-Way area.

(c)Line-of-Sight Triangles. There shall be maintained a Line-of-Sight Triangle which shall be an isosceles triangle with sides ten feet along the edge of the driveway and the edge of the street. In cases where a sidewalk exists, an additional Line-of-Sight Triangle with sides five feet along the edge of the driveway and the edge of the sidewalk shall be maintained. Within the Line-of-Sight Triangle Landscape Materials shall be maintained at a height not to exceed 2½ feet or with the lowest tree limb at least six feet above the ground.

(d)In cases where the Public Right-of-Way width is greater than 50 feet, the distances from the paved roadway shall be expanded proportionately.

(e)When a sidewalk exists or is installed, no Landscape Materials, with the exception of Street Trees, may be maintained between the edge of the paved roadway and the sidewalk. Where Street Trees have been installed, plantings with a height not to exceed 2½ feet may be maintained within a radius of 24 inches from the base of the Street Tree.

(f)Landscape Materials shall be maintained in compliance with the requirements of the "Metropolitan Dade County Public Works Manual, Part 1 Standard Details" at all street intersections.

(g)The sloping of all Public Rights-of-Way shall be maintained in accordance with the "Dade County Department of Planning, Development and Regulation Landscape Manual".

Would you kindly be just a little more specific? We have an 8100+ SF corner lot with 2 driveways. Maybe someone could highlight the precise provisions of Article 2 that are implicated. Maybe provide a photo of the alleged violation(s). Maybe describe how our property is not in compliance with Article 2. It’s pretty hard to comply without a bit more specificity. All David Gonzalez did was slap a sticker on a piece of paper and someone stuck it in the mail.

I cannot help but wonder if the notice is somehow connected with the Village’s coconut palm that snapped and crashed down in our driveway earlier this month (the Dorian weekend), narrowly missing our cars and pedestrians and vehicles on Hampton Lane. We reported the tree that was blocking the driveway and the street to KBPD and for that David Gonzalez decided to issue a notice of warning for something after KBFD chainsawed the tree and then public works hauled it all away a day later.

The Village should be better than this. Whoever David Gonzalez is should be reprimanded for disturbingly lazy work and providing such a vague, nearly meaningless notice that afforded only two weekend days to comply. Really? I have lived at 201 Cranwood Drive for nearly 20 years. Not once have we had to deal with a warning or a violation. Our landscaping is exemplary and our house is well-maintained. I cannot say the same for the coconut palms in the swale - - heavily laden with coconuts that are rarely touched by the Village. Coincidentally the coconut palms in our swale were trimmed back just last week and coconuts making them so top-heavy were finally removed.

Please instruct David Gonzalez to prepare a meaningful warning and provide the homeowner with reasonable notice of the precise nature of the violation and time for the homeowner to comply. That is the minimum level of service residents here should expect.

Kind regards,

Emmet J. Schwartzman

201 Cranwood Drive

Key Biscayne, Florida 33149-1204

Home phone 305.361.6759

Mobile 305.775.6406

Fax 773.940.4561

Email keyrats@outlook.com

