To the publisher:

Where are the police? On Friday, July17, Village Connect issued the warning that individuals not wearing masks would be fined $100.

It almost exactly quoted my previous letter to the editor about dog-walking and strolling down the street. I took my usual three mile walk around the island after the rain on Saturday. I saw the following:

-four teens together, no masks, no police; two women dog walking, no masks, no police; two women strolling and no masks, no police.

How are those of us who want to protect ourselves able to do so when so many don't seem to care and rules are not enforced?

Very sincerely,

Ruth Rosenwasser