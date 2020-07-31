No undergrounding money in proposed bond issue

I agree with Chet Webb's July 16 recommendation that the village should not include funds to underground utilities in its multi-million bond proposal. To me, property owners in the affected neighborhoods should cover that cost. This is what was done when I lived in the Oakland Hills, where we had beautiful views of San Francisco.

The City of Oakland facilitated the process when property owners in a given neighborhood wanted the utilities undergrounded. In those cases, when a majority of the owners of properties approved the project, and agreed to pay for the cost, the city arranged to have the work done and billed the property owners for the project.

This is equitable to all of the property owners in Key Biscayne, and will enable the village to reduce the proposed bond to a more manageable $65 million.

Robert Knecht