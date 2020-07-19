We have gone from “we the people” to “we the subjects.”

Poor businesses. Let’s ruin some more lives why don’t we. Over the last three days our hospitalizations have gone down. We have had more discharges than admittances, and we have been having record cases for weeks. Our hospital beds in the county are around 60% available, 30% ICU available.

The decision to close the beaches when people need the UV light that kills the virus was crazy. Instead, people gathered indoors over the 4th in tighter conditions, where they were much more likely to spread the disease.

Is not about health; it’s about who has the power.

Bradford Rowley