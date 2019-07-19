The recent happenings in our Village with regards to the Council, its members, the KBCF and its members, and residents in general, should serve as a valuable lesson on the dangers of misinformation and trolling in social media.

Need to say something, say it directly. Need to say something public, say it in public, not on social media. And remember punctuation is everything… simple quotation marks, can make a huge difference between “let’s eat grandma” and “let’s eat, grandma!”

--Rodolfo Leschhorn