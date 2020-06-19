Seriously? Did you just run that cartoon?

To Justo Rey,

Did you people just run a cartoon of Trump with a swastika on his lapel? Seriously?

I get the First Amendment and the right to express political opinion, but to use this abhorrent symbol, which stands for the Nazi regime, anti-Semitism and the Holocaust, is beyond despicable.

If your cartoonist was trying to denote a symbol for skinheads or white supremacists, to evoke a serious conversation, he grossly failed. In addition, just like Michael Jordan once famously said, “Republicans buy sneakers too.” You should keep in mind that Republicans buy newspapers and support your advertisers too.

Send “Evans20” back to the drawing board and shame on you for publishing it.

Rosa M. de la Camara