’Troubling” cartoon of Trump belittles historical context

Dear Mr. Rey,

I’ve just moved to Key Biscayne less than a year ago and I found your journal of great use and content. It makes it easier for us to understand what’s going on and all the news about our new hometown. Thank you.

On the June 11 edition there is a cartoon on page 8 that I found troubling.

Regardless of my religion or party affiliation, I believe that we need to be very sensitive with some symbols of great historical and human relevance. The depiction of President Trump with a swastika belittles the tragedy and horror of the holocaust. Any political disagreement is just that, a political disagreement, and can be solved with discussions and elections. It feels deeply inappropriate to compare it with the systematic assassination of 6 million Jews just because their religion.

The media has a big influence in popular culture so it is always important to make sure the historical documents are accurately quoted. The cartoon quotes the First Amendment poorly, avoiding the freedom of religion part and quoting the “peacefully assemble” when should read “peaceably assemble.”

I hope you take this as a constructive comment. I look forward to reading next week’s Edition.

Best regards and wishes,

Daniel Fujita