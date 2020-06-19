Trump cartoon ‘despicable’

Dear Mr. Rey,

During 10 years as a resident in Key Biscayne, I have gotten used to reading and bringing home the Islander News. Prior to COVID-19, I usually found a copy at our local synagogue and I enjoyed the diversity of opinions and contributions from many people known to me as neighbors and friends.

On the current edition (June 11) I found a despicable editorial cartoon of the president of the US showing a Nazi swastika, clearly disguised to be picked only for those who abhor that symbol.

Beyond the offensive idea of trying to compare the ethnic cleansing of the Nazi days with the perfectible republic of this country today possibly lays the insensitivity of those even hinting for a comparison.

As new immigrants, we have chosen America for its diversity, tolerance, prosperity and rule of law (of course in comparative terms). We do not regret our choice, and I am sure many immigrants do not regret their choice either.

At this time I do not mean to limit the newspaper editorial. On the contrary, simply alerting (you) on the feelings hurt by such views, as well as respectfully letting you know my view as a reader is also shared by other friends of the Chabad Key Biscayne Jewish Center whatsapp group chat.

Regards,

Gustavo Zang