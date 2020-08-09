Village deserves better than ‘smoke and mirrors’

The village is once again at budget time. (Town Manager Andrea) Aga's first budget workshop last year was short on facts and figures. She spent an hour on a monologue that told us that she had ridden in a car on every street on the Island and was going to fix everything.

This year’s budget workshop has shown us a new managerial style. Lots and lots of facts and figures. She has nearly doubled the number of employees in her administrative offices. Enough so that when questioned by a member of the council she can turn to one of her many assistants for the answer.

As has been pointed out to me by a former council member, this manager, her style, her knowledge, her many hires to her administrative staff, is all smoke and mirrors.

We really do deserve better. This is a small village, small enough that someone who was hired as a professional should know what the job of being that professional manager entails, and should be able to handle the job with great ease.

Karen Llorente

