What's going to be different to safeguard our children from the scourges of Covid-19 when schools open?

A lot of TV people are crying out for the feds to do something, and, of course, asking for more money. No real ideas of their own.

They certainly aren’t typical of us. It doesn’t take much brainstorming to come up with some ideas for Key Biscayne. Here’s one combining fundamental needs: plenty of open space, breezy fresh air, and a likeable -- maybe even fun -- place for school work: The Village Green!

Classes held outside under a large open-air tent like we have on Memorial Day, a couple of these to create a “campus effect.” School work in the open, 8 a.m. to 12, with boxed lunches served like it was a picnic !

That’s my big idea -- not the details.

Somebody else can grapple with things like a smaller number of students for "distancing," adding Saturday mornings to make-up for it, and staggered scheduling to help with traffic control.

Yes, school teachers and administrators will have something to say about our ideas.

But we need them.

So, what is your big idea in these changing times?

Ed Meyer