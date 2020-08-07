Dear Council Member:

Key Biscayne is a community with an area of 1.4 square miles and a diverse group of residents totalling around 13,200 people.

Now it’s time to stop this stupidity to issue a $100 million municipal bond and get us into debt for no good reason. I don’t know if you have noticed but we are in the middle of a pandemic that has caused an economic downturn, with major losses on jobs and income. This is not the time to acquire debt. Instead, we must cut expenses and keep our island safe.

We all made the decision to elect you as our council members, to defend our rights and take us into a great path, economically and socially. It seems to me that you are not doing either. More taxes and higher expenses will bring us into a downward path economically; also, our properties are losing value because of your decisions.

I courteously ask you to reconsider your earlier decision and vote NO to the proposed ordinance intended to amend the village’s charter, dodging the limit set against excessive government spending defined when we were founded as an independent city.

Luis A. Noboa