Abandoned cart hogs valuable space

A white EZGO golf cart has been parked in the first parking space closest to the Key Biscayne Beach Park for over a year now. In February, the police put a warning sticker on the steering wheel, as the car had rolled out into the street. Someone rolled it back into place, and it continues unmoved. I wonder if the owner may have left? Or passed away? I have reported it to the police several times and nothing happens . Anyone have any insights? It is also occupying a valuable spot

Cartoonist use of swastika was fair comment

I have been marveling at the furor over the recent Evans/Trump cartoon.

What is a political cartoonist for but to provide a focus on events that concern us? The question is: was showing Trump with a suggestion of a swastika on his arm fair comment or malicious propaganda?

The incident referred to was Trump’s acknowledgement of some nasty and disruptive people as equivalent in morality to a group of mainly peaceful protesters. Those people celebrate the swastika. They carry flags with it, wear it on their clothes, tattoo it on their skin and carve it into their hair.

They are, as it happens, avid Trump supporters. Showing Trump with a partial swastika in sympathy, doesn’t then seem to be malicious propaganda.

I am going to come down on the side of fair comment.

A Faithful Reader