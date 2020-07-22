On the cyclist travel ban

We pay to come to our home. How about the bikers pay too. They should get a pass and pay maybe $1, to help the village?

On Vito Carninale

Loved that the Islander had a nice article on their website about Vito’s accident and his condition. What I found “interesting” was all the “concern” from all residents on Vito, after many posted not so nice stuff about Vito being homeless in social media the last time the Islander published an article on the homeless in Key Biscayne. Hypocrisy?