Every Saturday and Sunday mornings, when I go to Key Biscayne, I keep running into these riders who have a complete disregard for our safety.

Last year, as I approached the U-turn area past the fire station, I was on the left lane (because I had no choice; the right lane was taken over by the riders) and all of a sudden the entire peloton initiated a left turn by going at speed into the left lane. I was doing around 40 mph and was able to stop short of the lead pack as it went in front of me.

Someday someone is going to get killed and they will blame the car drivers.

I ride a bike also and do so into Key Biscayne, but I follow the rules. I go into the beach area and away from the road.

It is about time the cops set up an undercover roadblock and confiscate the bikes by having a large truck to take them away. Only then --and a big fine -- will they learn.