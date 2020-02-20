Editor’s Note: These RANTS were sent in response to recognition given to the Oasis at the February 11 Village Council meeting.

A certificate of appreciation to owner of the Oasis at this past Tuesday’s Council meeting. Thanking him for the years of ignoring the code, breaking the rules, abandoned, unsafe structures and expensive litigation he cost the Village, not to mention the constant eyesore that we had to suffer for years.

It is one of the most preposterous things I have seen come out of the dais.

Oasis proclamation for what? Being an eyesore for residents and visitors for more than 2 -3 years?

For getting cited for Building Code Violations? Abandoned construction site? Hoping they paid all Village citations. Thank goodness all looks well as it should!