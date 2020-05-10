Dear Paradise Island neighbors.
Please make sure you clean after yourselves.
That way after the pandemic is over we can still call this place a Paradise and not a dumpster.
Thank you.
Concerned Key Biscayner
Updated: May 10, 2020 @ 12:10 pm
