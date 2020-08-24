“Self-evident truths” often need explaining

Our country’s Declaration of Independence famously reads, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights”.

For many people, this is in fact self-evident. Equality of all people regardless of race, color, religion, or ethnicity is often assumed to be an intuitive part of human nature.

History, however, teaches us that unfortunately these truths have never quite been self-evident, and even in advanced societies, racism in all its ugly forms has been sanctioned, legitimized, and even taught as a moral doctrine.

This leaves us with a responsibility to understand how we can educate ourselves and others to genuinely regard every person as equal.

In addition to the important conversations we all must have regarding the ongoing issues of racism, perhaps there is also a broader conversation we should be having, which reaches to the core of the issue. Racism is not just a distorted perspective on race, it is a fundamentally distorted view of humanity, so it is also appropriate to have a conversation about humanity.

There are two beautiful lessons about humanity that are taught in the Torah and provide vital guidance for a moral perspective on life:

1. Every single individual was created by God in the Divine Image, endowing them with inherent and boundless value. This being the case, a human being’s value and meaning is infinitely deeper than their appearance, skills, and contributions to society. If we learn to regard others from this perspective, we will recognize that although we have many differences, they do not define us, for our true worth and value stems from our shared and essential human soul, endowed by our Creator. If, however, we view others in a superficial manner, we will inevitably find much that divides us.

2. Recognizing the essential and unconditional value of every person also empowers us to have a deeper view of our differences. In addition to seeing beyond them, we can also embrace them, because our differences do not divide us, rather they strengthen and beautify us. Each person’s background, nature and skills are like a unique shade of paint on a magnificent piece of artwork where each color breathes more life into the masterpiece, enhancing and intensifying the colors surrounding it. From this perspective, that which threatens to separate us actually serves to bring us together.

It was on principles of equality and value of all life that our country was founded. Yet, unfortunately, it has not been entirely accepted as self-evident. It remains an ongoing process where each of us play a vital role in educating ourselves and others.

Interestingly, in the original draft of the Declaration of Independence, the words used were “sacred and undeniable.” In the final draft, that phrase was crossed out for their preference of “self-evident.”

While the equality of all humans has always been sacred and undeniable, perhaps it is up to us to nurture a society where these truths will also be truly self-evident.