The village is operating under a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., but there is one thing residents can count on happening -- the Key Biscayne Police Department is on the job, working diligently to keep the island safe.

In this photo, Officer Alexander Somoza and Officer Pierre Lara work the checkpoint -- a process that entails one lane of traffic and every car being stopped. Drivers -- including bicycle riders -- are asked for their reason for their visit, then must show their driver’s license.

Non-residents without a viable reason for being on the island are turned away.

Thank you Alexander & Pierre!

Photo by Bill Durham