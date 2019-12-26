Incredible shots of the Bill Baggs Lighthouse taken by Dirk Kann on a recent visit to Key Biscayne along with his wife Kristin Kann, who is the daughter of longtime resident Karen Llorente.

In his submission, which he titled “Miss you already; we will be back soon!” Dirk and Kristin told us they visit often from West Hartford CT. “The lighthouse is where Kristin and I were married back in 2013.,” Dirk said, going on to Islander News that Kristin has collected many pieces of art,each with the lighthouse being a focal point. “It’s been a memorable spot for her since she was a child.”

Thanks for sharing the pictures and memories, Kristin and Dirk.