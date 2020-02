These incredible photos were provided by Teri Scott.

In her submission -- which she titled “An amazing photo of Abby kicking in the New Year!” -- Teri tells us that these shots are of Key Biscayne resident Abigail Kroh doing a headstand on a surfboard during recent travels to the Mediterranean. Now that’s kicking off the New Year in style!

Superb photo Teri. Thanks for sharing.

#islanderphotooftheweek