Local Photo of the week, submitted by Luis “Lucho” Noboa.

In his submission, Lucho tells us “I am a biker who lives in Key Biscayne at 150 Cape Florida Drive. I take one picture every day that I ride and post it on Instagram for my friends, however this has been the best picture that capture that special moment at the causeway under the rainbow.”

Great shot Lucho! Thanks for sharing! Happy Riding & Holidays!

#islanderphotooftheweek